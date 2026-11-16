Boris Johnson says Ukraine's NATO membership is only way to end conflict

16 November 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the only way to bring the conflict in the country to an end.

Johnson made the remarks in a post on his X account.

He wrote that the only thing that will actually work is for Ukraine to join NATO. We need to say this openly and take the matter with the utmost seriousness.

The former UK prime minister also praised French President Emmanuel Macron for expressing support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Johnson questioned when a similar statement would come from Britain's current Prime Minister Andy Burnham or, at the very least, from the White House.

Boris Johnson served as the UK's prime minister from 2019 to 2022.