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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Azeri Light oil gains nearly 3% amid rising global crude prices

14 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil gains nearly 3% amid rising global crude prices
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has increased by $2.80, or 2.8%, to $102.68 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port, according to oil market sources.

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