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Thursday, November 12, 2026

Azerbaijan's same-day outbound tourism rises 10% as Türkiye remains top destination

12 November 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's same-day outbound tourism rises 10% as Türkiye remains top destination
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The number of Azerbaijani residents making same-day trips abroad increased by 10.2% during the first nine months of 2026, with Türkiye remaining the leading destination, according to the State Statistical Committee. Between January and September, ...

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