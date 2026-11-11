Ukraine sees broader strategic potential in partnership with Azerbaijan

11 November 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukraine and Azerbaijan have significant opportunities to expand their strategic partnership beyond traditional trade and economic relations, particularly in sectors that will shape their future competitiveness and national security.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, made the remarks in an article titled "Ukraine and Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership, Economic Interaction, and Shared Responsibility for International Security".

According to the diplomat, economic cooperation provides greater stability to bilateral relations, creates new opportunities for businesses and establishes the foundations for long-term joint projects.

Husyev highlighted the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, held on November 4–5 in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, as an important step towards strengthening bilateral engagement.

"One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the signing of a Joint Action Plan, which defines the priority tasks and specific directions for Ukraine-Azerbaijan cooperation in the near term. Key priorities include deepening engagement within the fuel-energy and agro-industrial sectors, implementing mutually beneficial business projects, establishing joint ventures, and expanding industrial cooperation," Husyev stated.

Energy, transport and reconstruction among cooperation priorities

The ambassador noted that the intergovernmental meeting placed particular emphasis on increasing bilateral trade and developing transport corridors and logistics routes connecting the Caspian and Black Sea regions.

Another important area of discussion was the participation of Azerbaijani businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

According to Husyev, both countries also see opportunities to deepen cooperation in high technology, science and education, alongside the development of cultural and humanitarian relations.

The discussions reflected the broader potential of Azerbaijan–Ukraine relations, particularly in energy, industrial development and regional connectivity.

The diplomat emphasised that cooperation in these areas could create additional opportunities for businesses while contributing to the long-term economic resilience of both countries.

Ambassador highlights mutual support for territorial integrity

In his article, Husyev also congratulated Azerbaijan's leadership and people on the occasions of Victory Day and State Flag Day.

He emphasised the historical importance of these commemorations, describing them as symbols of the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The ambassador expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine, particularly its humanitarian and energy-related assistance.

"Ukraine has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We highly value Azerbaijan's consistent stance in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity—particularly its practical assistance, such as the rehabilitation of children from frontline regions and the restoration of the energy system following enemy attacks," Husyev noted.