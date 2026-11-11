Heydar Aliyev Foundation showcases its projects at COP31 in Antalya [PHOTOS]

11 November 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is participating in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, with a dedicated pavilion established in cooperation with the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation.

The joint pavilion highlights initiatives undertaken by both organisations, presenting their activities through multimedia exhibitions and interactive displays, AzerNEWS reports.

The idea of establishing a shared exhibition space originated during COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku in November 2024.

The joint pavilion organised during that conference attracted considerable interest from visitors and became one of the event's most frequently visited exhibition spaces.

Building on that experience, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation have continued their cooperation at COP31, providing an opportunity to showcase projects and initiatives to an international audience.

The pavilion features photographs, videos and other materials illustrating the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's work across a broad range of sectors, including education, healthcare, social development, culture, environmental protection, reconstruction and restoration.

Visitors can explore the Foundation's initiatives through visual presentations highlighting its activities in Azerbaijan and other areas of engagement.

Alongside informational materials about the two organisations, the pavilion also includes interactive projects designed to engage participants and introduce their respective areas of work.

The exhibition reflects continued cooperation between Azerbaijani and Turkish organisations in promoting environmental awareness and presenting social and sustainable development initiatives at international events.

The joint participation at COP31 also builds on the institutional links established during Baku's hosting of COP29, demonstrating the continuation of collaborative projects between the two foundations.