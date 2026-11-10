Azerbaijan's Little Men Theatre performance dedicated to Victory Day [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan State National Young Spectators Theatre has staged a special performance of Little Men (Balaca Kişilər) to commemorate Victory Day, honouring the memory and sacrifices of those who lost their lives defending the country.

The event was attended by mothers of fallen Azerbaijani servicemen and war veterans, making the occasion particularly meaningful.

Before the performance, Honoured Artist Nicat Kazimov and playwright and poet Ilgar Fahmi addressed the audience, highlighting the historical significance of Victory Day and the sense of national pride associated with Azerbaijan's victory.

They also spoke about the importance of preserving the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and future.

The audience subsequently observed a minute of silence in tribute to the fallen servicemen who gave their lives in defence of Azerbaijan.

Little Men is a patriotic theatrical production featuring emotionally powerful scenes and themes of courage, sacrifice and devotion to the homeland. The play is based on the work of the same name by Azerbaijani poet and playwright Ilgar Fahmi.

The production was directed and staged by Honoured Artist Nicat Kazimov, bringing Fahmi's literary work to the theatre stage.

The performance formed part of the cultural commemorations marking Victory Day, using theatre as a means of remembering the country's wartime experiences and honouring the people whose sacrifices remain an important part of Azerbaijan's national memory.