Iraq, Türkiye agree on joint monitoring of PKK withdrawal
Türkiye and Iraq have agreed to activate a joint security coordination committee to monitor the process of ending the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi territory.
This was reported by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
In a joint statement, Baghdad and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements reached on September 23, which aim to restore full state authority in Sinjar and put an end to the activities of PKK elements in the area.
As part of the agreements, Türkiye also announced the start of a phased handover of the Bashiqa-Zilkan military base to the Iraqi federal government.
The group is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye.
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