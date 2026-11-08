Azerbaijan marks Victory Day with grand concert on Baku Boulevard

8 November 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A concert marking Victory Day was held at Baku's Seaside National Park on November 8.

The event was organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku City Executive Authority, with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The concert celebrated the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, achieved by the country's Armed Forces under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Well-known Azerbaijani artists, singers and dance groups performed during the event.

The programme featured musical performances celebrating Azerbaijan's heroic history, love for the homeland, national spirit and the people's unwavering determination. Patriotic songs, colourful stage performances and dance numbers brought the audience together in commemorating the pride and significance of the historic victory.

The celebration concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.