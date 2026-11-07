French education unions call strike for November 10
An inter-union group representing France's national education, higher education, and research sectors has called for a day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday, November 10, according to a statement.
The call follows the prime minister's announcement of a social conference on wages on Monday. The unions said the meeting appeared to exclude public-sector workers, calling that a "new provocation" if confirmed.
The unions urged young people and education, higher education and research staff to join the action, which may include strikes, rallies and demonstrations.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!