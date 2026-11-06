Azerbaijan State Theatre Museum holds event to celebrate Victory Day [PHOTOS]

6 November 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan State Theatre Museum named after Jafar Jabbarli has hosted a commemorative event titled “Our Victory Is Our Pride!” to celebrate November 8 – Victory Day.

The event brought together participants to commemorate Azerbaijan's historic victory and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

The programme began with the performance of Azerbaijan's national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the nation's freedom and independence.

Speaking at the event, museum employee Fatima Aghalizadeh highlighted the significance of the 44-day Patriotic War, which paved the way for Azerbaijan's historic victory. She spoke about the events leading up to the triumph, emphasising the courage, determination and resilience demonstrated by Azerbaijani servicemen during the conflict.

Participants were also shown video presentations illustrating Azerbaijan's Great Return process to its historically liberated territories. The footage highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to restore life in the liberated areas and enable former internally displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

The commemorative programme continued with an artistic performance, adding a cultural dimension to the celebration.

The event served as a tribute to Azerbaijan's historic victory, the memory of its fallen heroes and the national pride associated with November 8, which is marked annually as Victory Day.