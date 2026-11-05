President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Brazil

5 November 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Brazil. I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high-level state activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Brazil."