Azerbaijan's non-oil revenues set to hit 60.6% of budget in 2027

4 November 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector will account for the largest share of state budget revenues in the past 20 years in 2027, reaching a record 60.6%. This is stipulated in the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027", which has been submitted for discussion to the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. According to the draft, total state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at...

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