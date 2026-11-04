Sabah and Qarabag U-19 teams set for UEFA Youth League matches today

4 November 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani clubs Sabah and Qarabag will take to the field today for their respective UEFA Youth League fixtures, with both sides looking to improve their positions in the competition.

Sabah will face Norwegian side Viking's U-19 team in the fourth round of the league phase. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 Baku time.

Sabah have endured a difficult start to their campaign, losing their previous three matches. The Baku-based side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Germany's Borussia Dortmund, a 3-0 loss to Czech club Slavia Prague and a 5-0 defeat to English giants Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Qarabag's U-19 team will travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their second qualifying-round tie. The match will also begin at 16:00 Baku time.

The Aghdam-based side, coached by Rashad Sadiqov, will be aiming to overturn the first-leg deficit after suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat in the match played in Baku.

Both Azerbaijani teams will be hoping for positive results as they continue their UEFA Youth League campaigns.