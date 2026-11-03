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Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Azerbaijan's Central Bank reserves reach $15.43 billion in October

3 November 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank reserves reach $15.43 billion in October
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reached $15.4304 billion as of October 31, 2026, continuing their upward trend and maintaining a strong growth rate throughout the year. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the reserves increased by...

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