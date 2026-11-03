Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential at CIMX 2026 in Beijing [PHOTOS]

3 November 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan is showcasing its tourism potential and business events capabilities at the China International MICE Exchange (CIMX 2026), which has opened in Beijing.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board, three companies representing the country's tourism sector, and national airline Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) are jointly participating in the international exhibition, presenting Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities, its capacity to host international events, and prospects for cooperation with the Chinese market.

CIMX 2026 is an international platform specialising in the MICE industry, covering meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. The event brings together tourism authorities, professional buyers, event organisers, travel companies, and representatives of the aviation industry from around the world.

A key objective of Azerbaijan's participation is to strengthen the country's profile as an international MICE destination, establish new partnerships in the Chinese tourism market, and promote business ties between tourism industry representatives from the two countries.

During the exhibition, international participants are being introduced to Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, modern tourism infrastructure, high-end hotels, conference and event venues, as well as its extensive opportunities for corporate events and incentive travel programmes.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board and its partner companies are also holding business-to-business (B2B) meetings with representatives of the Chinese market. Discussions focus on developing new tourism products, attracting corporate groups, hosting international events, and exploring opportunities for long-term cooperation.