Azerbaijan's services sector confidence index rises to 17.6 in September

2 November 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's services sector confidence index increased by 2.4 points month-on-month to 17.6 points in September 2026, compared with 15.2 points in August, although it remained 5.4 points below the level recorded in September 2025.

The figures were published in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) statistical data on real sector monitoring.

The index has shown a gradual recovery since July, when it stood at 14.5 points, following 17.5 points in June. It subsequently rose to 15.2 points in August before reaching 17.6 points in September.

The CBA survey also indicated an improvement in actual demand in the services sector. The indicator measuring actual demand over the previous three months increased from 1.8 points in August to 6.8 points in September. However, it remained significantly below the 13.5 points recorded a year earlier.

Business conditions assessments also improved on a monthly basis, rising from 11.6 points in August to 14.1 points in September. In September 2025, the indicator stood at 20.8 points.

Meanwhile, demand expectations for the next three months edged down slightly to 31.9 points from 32.1 points in August, compared with 34.5 points in the same month last year.

Services companies' price expectations for the coming three months declined to 27.4 points in September from 30 points in August. However, the indicator was considerably higher than the -19.9 points recorded in September 2025.

Overall, the September figures point to a monthly improvement in business confidence across Azerbaijan's services sector, although most key indicators remain below their levels a year earlier.

The CBA calculates the services sector confidence index based on business conditions, actual demand and demand expectations for the next three months. A positive reading indicates that favourable assessments of business conditions outweigh negative ones.