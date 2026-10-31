Azerbaijan hopes Pope will visit Baku for opening of new Catholic church

31 October 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan hopes the Pope will visit Baku to attend the inauguration of a new Catholic church dedicated to Saint John Paul II, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has said.

Speaking in an interview with American economist and professor Jeffrey Sachs, Hajiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's growing cooperation with the Holy See and the government's support for the construction of a second Catholic church in the capital.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to address Christians worldwide—especially members of the Catholic faith—to inform them that a second Catholic church is being built in Baku. The first one is already fully operational, and the construction of the second is being funded through a donation from the Azerbaijani government. We hope that the Pope himself will be able to attend the opening ceremony of this church," Hajiyev stated.

He noted that Azerbaijan maintains close relations with the Vatican, describing the Holy See as an important partner in promoting interreligious understanding and dialogue among civilizations.

"We hold the Pope in very high regard. President Ilham Aliyev has invited him to visit Azerbaijan. Two Popes—John Paul II in 2002 and Francis in 2016—have previously visited Azerbaijan," he said.

Hajiyev also expressed gratitude to the Holy See for enabling Azerbaijan to contribute to the restoration of ancient Christian catacombs within the Vatican.

He emphasised that Baku consistently advocates dialogue among civilizations and expressed the view that Azerbaijan could host an international conference dedicated to strengthening cooperation and understanding between different cultures and religious communities.

According to Hajiyev, the Vatican remains one of Azerbaijan's key partners in advancing these initiatives.

New Catholic church under construction in Baku

The construction of the Church of Saint John Paul II follows a decision by the Baku City Executive Power on May 1, 2024, to allocate land for the project.

Under the decision, a 0.17-hectare plot at 722 Abbas Mirza Sharifzade Street in Baku's Yasamal district was designated for use by the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

The formal land allocation and groundbreaking ceremony took place in December 2024, marking the beginning of the project.

The new church will become the second Catholic place of worship in Baku, complementing the city's existing Catholic church.