Council of Europe criticizes France over migrant detention conditions

29 October 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) criticized France over the conditions in which foreign nationals are detained, calling on the authorities to ensure their safety and provide decent living conditions.

According to a report by the committee, cited by Le Figaro, detention centres face serious hygiene problems, while incidents of violence among detainees have also been reported. The document describes the hygiene conditions as "appalling" and highlights cases of violence.

The report expresses concern over "the lack of improvement or even the deterioration of tensions and ill-treatment observed in detention centres since 2018," when the committee conducted its previous dedicated mission.

The CPT urged France to take urgent measures to prevent violence among detained migrants and ensure decent material and hygienic conditions.

According to the committee, deteriorating conditions may contribute to rising tensions and violence, including fights, extortion and physical assaults. Some foreign nationals also reportedly complained about their treatment by police officers, including insults and alleged racist behaviour.

French authorities partially rejected the criticism, stating that every detainee receives a hygiene kit, clean sheets and blankets, and a mattress. They also said that the facilities are cleaned daily.

Image: Benoit Montaggioni