Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds interest rate at 6.5% as inflation eases
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.5%, citing easing inflation, favourable foreign exchange market conditions and continued uncertainty in the global economic environment. According to the decision of the CBA's Board of Directors, the lower boundary of the interest rate corridor will remain unchanged at...
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