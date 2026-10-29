Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds interest rate at 6.5% as inflation eases

29 October 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.5%, citing easing inflation, favourable foreign exchange market conditions and continued uncertainty in the global economic environment. According to the decision of the CBA's Board of Directors, the lower boundary of the interest rate corridor will remain unchanged at...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!