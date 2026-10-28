President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Spanish Prime Minister over train accident

28 October 2026 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over the tragic train accident that claimed the lives of dozens of people.

The head of state made a post on his X account in this regard.

The post says: “Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the families of the victims, and the people of Spain. I wish a swift recovery to all those injured.”