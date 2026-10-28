Iran: Israeli military action major concern for gas markets
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the potential impact of Israeli military action in the Persian Gulf on international markets "remains a major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers."
He made the comments while posting a photo of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders attending the 8th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Tuesday. Araghchi wrote on social media that discussions focused on "global gas markets and energy security." Araghchi warned that any "Israel-instigated military misadventure" in the Persian Gulf region could have devastating consequences.
For November contracts, Dutch TTF natural gas futures jumped 1.628% to €97.625 per megawatt hour, at 9:48 am CET. For the same month's deliveries, the UK natural gas futures advanced by 0.93% to 241.556 pence per therm at the same time.
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