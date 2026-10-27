Danish Prime Minister questions Finland and Norway’s calls with Putin

27 October 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed skepticism about reported “uncoordinated” telephone conversations between the leaders of Finland and Norway and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to media reports published on Tuesday.

Frederiksen made the remarks during a visit to Finland.

“I am very skeptical of this initiative by Norway and Finland. It has not been coordinated with any of us,” she said.

Denmark’s public broadcaster DR reported that Frederiksen saw no signs that Russia wanted peace with Europe and accused Moscow of continuing its daily hybrid warfare.

“I think we should ensure European solidarity rather than engage in these conversations individually,” the Danish prime minister added.

Her remarks followed media reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had held what were described as “frank and open” telephone conversations with Putin concerning Ukraine.

Last week, the two leaders hosted US-Ukrainian talks in Oslo.

Frederiksen’s comments highlight differences among European leaders over how to approach diplomatic contacts with Moscow amid the continuing war in Ukraine. Her emphasis on coordination reflects concerns about maintaining a common European position in any engagement with the Russian leadership.