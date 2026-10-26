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Monday, October 26, 2026

Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to India

26 October 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to India
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan exported 524,337.96 tons of crude oil to India in January-September 2026, a 4.9-fold increase, or 416,851.84 tons, compared with the same period last year. The State Customs Committee (SCC) reported that the value of crude oil exports to India reached ...

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