Venezuela’s oil production reaches highest level in recent years

24 October 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Venezuela’s oil production has reached 1.252 million barrels per day, marking its highest level in recent years.

Eduardo Pinto, vice president for exploration and production at state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA, announced the figure during a meeting chaired by acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

“Today, we are closing the day at 1.252 million barrels, the highest figure in recent months,” Pinto said.

According to the company executive, the increase was driven in particular by higher output in western Venezuela, where production rose to 382,500 barrels per day.

Pinto also highlighted the performance of Petrozamora, a joint venture operating in Zulia state. Its daily production has reached a record 115,000 barrels, with output expected to increase to 120,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

The meeting also welcomed the launch of implementation work on 17 agreements signed in August between PDVSA and US company North American Blue Energy Partners.

The agreements aim to restore oil production at strategic fields in Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo basin and the Orinoco region.

The latest production figures and planned field-restoration projects highlight Venezuela’s efforts to increase crude output and bring additional capacity back online.