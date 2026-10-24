Police disperse protesters in Lyon as France extends curfews for minors

24 October 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Police used tear gas to disperse around 200 demonstrators who gathered near Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University in Lyon, where the local authorities had banned protests, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students assembled at locations authorized by the authorities to protest against the French government.

In Grenoble, a group of demonstrators attempted to block the A480 motorway. In a written statement, the Isère Prefecture said the attempt led to a traffic accident that left two people with minor injuries.

Police quickly intervened and dispersed the protesters, the statement added.

Authorities have extended a partial curfew for people under the age of 18 in Lille, Denain, Douai and Wattignies until October 26. The restrictions, generally enforced between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., have also been expanded to cover the cities of Marly and Valenciennes.

Partial nighttime curfews had been introduced in several French cities, including Paris, Lyon, Nice, Marseille and Lille, following violent incidents during Yellow Vests protests on October 17.

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced a ban on demonstrations unaffiliated with trade unions. Union-organized protests were permitted along routes designated as suitable by local prefectures or police authorities, with the aim of preventing potential looting and violence.