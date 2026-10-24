Cryptocurrency market declines as Bitcoin falls to $80,672
Cryptocurrency prices continued to decline, with all major digital assets recording losses over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin fell 1.21% over the past day to $80,671.99. The cryptocurrency has lost 0.97% over the past seven days and 4.15% over the past 30 days.
Ethereum declined 1.10% to $2,375.77, while BNB dropped 0.46% to $737.93. Zcash fell 4.57% to $1,168.90, and Monero lost 5.04% to reach $581.46.
Other cryptocurrencies also posted losses. Bitcoin Cash decreased 3.08% to $277.36, Bittensor fell 3.89% to $252.89, and Solana dropped 2.02% to $102.24.
Gold-backed cryptocurrencies also moved lower. PAX Gold (PAXG) declined 0.81% to $4,000.87, while Tether Gold (XAUT) fell 0.79% to $3,992.01.
The CoinMarketCap 20 Index dropped 1.33% over the past 24 hours to 163.74 points.
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