Azerbaijan coordinates consular support after Black Sea ship drone attack

23 October 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A foreign-flagged cargo vessel carrying Azerbaijani crew members was struck by a drone attack in the Black Sea on October 23, approximately 13 nautical miles off the coast of Romania’s Port of Constanța.

All 13 crew members aboard the Khoryv were successfully rescued following the strike. Among them were three Azerbaijani nationals. One of the rescued citizens, Rufan Khalig oglu Ahmadov (born 1992), sustained minor injuries, underwent medical examination, and has since been safely accommodated in a hotel.

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Romania is actively coordinating with local authorities to manage the situation and ensure that all necessary consular assistance and support are provided to the affected citizens.

In the wake of the incident, Azerbaijani authorities issued a renewed safety warning urging citizens to refrain from traveling to active conflict zones or unstable security regions. Officials specifically advised against working aboard vessels navigating high-risk maritime routes, particularly in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.