Russia slams Austria's decision to expel envoys

23 October 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Embassy in Austria remarked on Friday that the Eurasian country will respond to the expulsion of four of its diplomats from Vienna.

In a Telegram post, the embassy accused Austria of "mindlessly following the anti-Russian policy of the collective West," warning of a reciprocal reaction.

Earlier in the day, Austria announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats and a member of a delegation focused on military and security talks, citing a security investigation that allegedly discovered the envoys' "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."