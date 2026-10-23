Russia slams Austria's decision to expel envoys
The Russian Embassy in Austria remarked on Friday that the Eurasian country will respond to the expulsion of four of its diplomats from Vienna.
In a Telegram post, the embassy accused Austria of "mindlessly following the anti-Russian policy of the collective West," warning of a reciprocal reaction.
Earlier in the day, Austria announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats and a member of a delegation focused on military and security talks, citing a security investigation that allegedly discovered the envoys' "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."
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