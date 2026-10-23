Europe faces risk of widespread unrest amid rising living costs

23 October 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Social protests that began in France and spread to other European countries, including Italy, could trigger widespread unrest across the European Union this autumn and winter, Politico reported.

According to the information, rising living costs and fuel prices are fueling discontent in several countries, particularly among young people.

In Italy, truck drivers are protesting against high fuel prices. The situation is reportedly becoming a major test for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government. The government has pledged to remove road blockades and introduce measures to tackle rising diesel prices.

In Greece, thousands of students and teachers have taken part in demonstrations demanding increased education funding, safer schools and more affordable housing. In Spain, the housing crisis has sparked mass protests, with a general strike planned for November 11.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron has met with ministers and law enforcement officials in an effort to prevent the protests from escalating further. New demonstrations are expected to take place in the country on October 24.

Politico notes that economic instability and political polarization are contributing to rising tensions across Europe.

Experts warn that higher energy prices during the winter could increase the financial burden on households and further intensify social discontent.