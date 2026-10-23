President Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Farhad Khalilov [PHOTOS]

23 October 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the “Istiglal” Order to People’s Artist Farhad Khalilov.

Congratulating Farhad Khalilov, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. Khalilov, I sincerely congratulate you on your upcoming jubilee. I wish you good health and continued success.

For many years, you have delighted our people with your art and earned great affection in society. Your works are exhibited in various parts of the world. You depict the beauty of Azerbaijan and introduce our country to the world. For this, I would like to express my special gratitude. In particular, during the years of independence, you have played a major role in promoting Azerbaijan as a modern country rich in talent. At the same time, by mentoring young painters, you have nurtured a new generation of artists. Inspired by your works, they demonstrate their own talents.

In addition, for nearly 40 years, you have done great work as Chairman of the Union of Artists. You are also very active in the public life of our country. You have a wonderful civic stance on all issues, which our people know very well. Those who know you hold you in great respect and speak warmly of you, including myself. We have known each other for more than 50 years, and over these years, we have always felt warmth and joy whenever we meet. The Azerbaijani state highly values your work. You have been awarded several high state orders—the “Shohrat” and “Sharaf” orders and the 1st Class “Labor” Order. Today, on the eve of your jubilee, I present you with our state’s highest award, the “Istiglal” Order. Allow me to present this order to you.

The head of state presented the “Istiglal” Order to Farhad Khalilov.

President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations.

Farhad Khalilov: Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you very much. When designing the image of this order, I could never have imagined that I would one day receive it myself.

President Ilham Aliyev: You designed it yourself. You are its author as well.

Speaking next, Farhad Khalilov said: “Mr. President, allow me to express my deep gratitude to you for this recognition—for the recognition shown by our state. Thank you. Indeed, throughout my life, I have strived to be loyal to our country and do everything within my power, and I will continue to do so in the future. Taking this opportunity, I must say that we have not met for quite some time. Therefore, speaking quite sincerely, I have missed you a little. However, I occasionally write to you. But today, I want to say here that, in a short time, Azerbaijan has proved to the entire world that it is a country to be reckoned with. This is truly a fantastic achievement, because just a short time ago, people did not know Azerbaijan or where it was located.”

Emphasizing that President Ilham Aliyev had fulfilled the testament of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by liberating the lands from occupation and successfully continuing the National Leader’s policy, the People’s Artist said: “The victory achieved in the 44-day war and your interviews demonstrated to the world what Azerbaijan is and who Azerbaijanis are. Truly, this is something beyond imagination. Indeed, your experience is a quality that comes from nature. Of course, this path was opened by our National Leader, our genius political figure. He always took an interest in you, even from your youth.

My affection for your personality is boundless. Therefore, I wish you good health. You look wonderful. Your main ally is Mehriban khanum. Your being together, this tandem that complements each other, is truly something that comes from nature. I wish good health and happiness to you and your wonderful children.”

Speaking about Leyla Aliyeva’s creative work and noting that her artistic works are received with great interest, Farhad Khalilov said: “Leyla khanum and I were in Ashgabat, where I told her sincerely that these were the works I liked most. She truly creates very beautiful works. Leyla khanum spoke there very beautifully and simply about love and devotion. She spoke fantastically! She also exhibited her works. I wish health and success to Arzu khanum and Heydar. Today, I am very glad to meet you and to see you so energetic and in such great shape.”

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much, Mr. Khalilov. Thank you for your kind words. You spoke about the National Leader. Of course, he has always been an example and a role model in my life. I have always strived not to disappoint him through my work. I should also mention that our fathers worked together for many years. Back then, both represented Azerbaijan at the leadership level—it could be said that two of the three leaders were them—and they had very sincere and friendly relations. You remember this, and so do I. I was a teenager back then, and you were a young artist. You see, these traditions keep us alive. Loyalty to our great leaders and continuing their work is a great honor. I am sure that their souls are happy today. Azerbaijan is free, and our lands have been fully liberated from occupation. Each of their children has also reached great heights in their respective fields. I can say that everyone is at the highest level in their field. Therefore, a great history connects us—family ties, always warm relations, and mutual respect. Regardless of the different periods, this is a very great asset. I sincerely love you. I have always treated you with great respect as a great artist, a wonderful person, and a personality who can express and defend his position. Therefore, I wish you good health as well. You also, mashallah, look very well. I wish you always remain so energetic and continue to be, as they say, a wonderful person and a wonderful artist, delighting our people with your art.

Farhad Khalilov: Thank you very much.