Azerbaijan submits draft 2027 state budget to parliament

23 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The draft law on Azerbaijan’s 2027 state budget has officially been submitted to the Milli Majlis for parliamentary review and discussion.

According to the draft legislation, state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manats, while total public expenditures are targeted at 42.400 billion manats.

A breakdown of the revenue stream indicates that centralized revenues will account for the vast majority of income at 38.518 billion manats, with local revenues expected to contribute 735.6 million manats.

On the expenditure side, centralized spending is slated at 41.664 billion manats, alongside local expenditures matched at 735.6 million manats.

Based on these fiscal projections, the upper cap for the 2027 state budget deficit has been capped at 3.146 billion manats.