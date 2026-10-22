Visa might acquire Fireblocks for $2.5B
Visa Inc. is holding acquisition discussions with Fireblocks, a digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure platform, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The sources unveiled that the talks are currently in the late stages, and the agreement is anticipated to be valued at around $2.5 billion. Should the deal happen, it will push Visa further into the sectors of digital assets and blockchain payment infrastructure.
Other details of the potential transaction are yet to be disclosed, with the firms also yet to confirm the news.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!