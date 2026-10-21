ASCO passenger traffic rises 14% in Azerbaijan in January–September

21 October 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) transported 21,939 passengers in January–September 2026, marking a 14% increase compared with the same period last year. It carried 19,289 passengers during the first nine months of 2025, highlighting continued growth in passenger transportation services. ASCO also recorded a significant increase in passenger traffic in September. The number of passengers transported during the month rose by...

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