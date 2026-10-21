President of North Macedonia makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

21 October 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

On October 21, President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

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