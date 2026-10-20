Russia, Oman to open military attaché offices in Moscow and Muscat
Russia plans to open a military attaché office at its embassy in Muscat, the capital of Oman. A similar Omani office will be established in Moscow, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with Idris al-Kindi, Secretary-General of Oman’s National Security Council, TASS reported.
"In the near future, plans are in place to open a military attaché office at the Russian Embassy in Muscat and at the Omani Embassy in Moscow," Shoigu stated.
On October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed regional security issues with representatives of the Gulf states, including Oman. Following the meeting, Lavrov proposed considering Russia’s concept of collective security for the region.
In April 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin held the first-ever bilateral talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.
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