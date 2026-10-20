Exhibition 'Oil and Icon" Exhibition' opens in Washington [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "Oil and Icon" and a concert celebrating the 35th anniversary of Azerbaijan's restoration of independence were held in Washington, D.C.

The event took place at the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS). It was jointly organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. Attendees included US government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the cultural and artistic communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Observer to the OAS, Khazar Ibrahim, emphasized the historical significance of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the country's state independence. He noted that the modern Azerbaijani state is the political and spiritual successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in 1918.

Khazar Ibrahim highlighted that the value of Azerbaijan's oil heritage lies not only in its abundant natural resources but also in how these resources contribute to the country's development, particularly through education and investment in human capital. He also noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States have reached the level of a strategic partnership.

Panama's Ambassador to the OAS, Ana Irene Delgado, spoke about the importance of cultural diplomacy, noting that art and music play a vital role in strengthening mutual understanding among peoples.

Amina Malikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, described carpet weaving as an integral part of the Azerbaijani people's national and cultural identity. She noted that a carpet is more than a work of decorative art; it is a form of heritage that preserves the worldview and spiritual values shaped over centuries.

The exhibition features nearly 20 works by Irina Eldarova, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

The display includes new compositions that continue the project presented at the 2024 Venice Biennale, as well as a relief carpet portrait of Marilyn Monroe created at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Two gurama (patchwork) panels made from men's neckties are also on display. They are dedicated to Sattar Bahlulzade's painting Beauty of the Caspian Sea and Marilyn Monroe.

Amina Malikova thanked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States, the Ministry of Culture, and all partners for their support in bringing the project to fruition.

Paul Michael Taylor, a research anthropologist and curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, spoke about the relationship between Azerbaijan's oil industry and the preservation of its cultural heritage.

The event also featured presentations of Amina Malikova's book Happiness in Carpets: 10 Reasons Why a Carpet Can Make You Happy; the Smithsonian Institution publication Past and Future Heritage in the Pipeline Corridor: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye; and the project Art Therapy: On Guard of Culture and Health, curated by Lala Sardarly.

The official programme concluded with a concert by Nargiz Aliyarova, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and pianist.

The programme featured works by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Faig Sujaddinov and Frédéric Chopin, as well as a piano arrangement of the Azerbaijani folk song "Sarı Gəlin".