Iran-Russia relations have never been closer, says Iranian Foreign Minister

20 October 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Relations between Tehran and Moscow have never been closer, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, Araghchi made the remarks in a social media post following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran.

He said relations between Iran and Russia, as well as cooperation in the economic and nuclear fields, had reached unprecedented levels.

“We discussed a wide range of issues, from Europe to West Asia, including Lebanon, Palestine, Ukraine and Yemen. We also focused on expanding cooperation in the economic and nuclear fields,” Araghchi wrote.

Lavrov arrived in Tehran on October 19. During his visit, he also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks.