Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv kill one, injure eight

19 October 2026 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes against Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight into October 19, targeting Ukraine's capital and nearby areas.

Powerful explosions were heard across Kyiv during the night as air defence systems were activated.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, one person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack.

The missile strikes sparked a fire at a non-residential building in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district and damaged vehicles and a metro station. One person was found dead at the scene of the fire.

A fire also broke out at a medical facility in the Solomianskyi district, while damage was reported to a multi-storey residential building. An educational institution in the Dniprovskyi district was also damaged during the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes damaged the Chernihiv and Lisova metro stations. Train services to these stations have been temporarily suspended.