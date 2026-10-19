Poll shows Lula, Bolsonaro neck and neck
Brazil's current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his opponent, Flavio Bolsonaro, are neck and neck less than a week ahead of the presidential runoff election, the latest poll released by the Nexus/BTG showed on Monday.
Looking at total votes, Flavio, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has 46.5% of the voting intentions, while Lula has 45.9%. Meanwhile, 4.7% said they would annul their vote, while the remaining 2.9% gave no answer or said that they were undecided about what to do.
Meanwhile, talking about valid votes, the current Brazilian head of state has 49.7% of the voting intentions, as opposed to 48.4% last week, while Flavio's lead narrowed to 50.3% from last week's 51.6%. The two candidates held their first debate yesterday, which lasted around two hours. The election will take place on October 25.
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