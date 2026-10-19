Trump slams Fox News for 'defending' Democrats

19 October 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump accused Fox News on Monday of "defending" Democrats and giving them more coverage than Republicans currently, compared to any other moment in the history of the media outlet.

"It's ridiculous! Fox News is trying too hard to be Politically Correct! Watch my big Kansas Rally today on RSBN. Great early coverage!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Moreover, in a separate Truth Social post, the US president noted that "big crowds" are already gathering in Kansas today, ahead of his rally.