Turkish party leader highlights Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood on Independence Day

18 October 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Mustafa Destici, chairman of Türkiye’s Great Unity Party (BBP), has issued a statement marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s state independence.

"We celebrate the restoration of Azerbaijan’s state independence with great pride and joy. The brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is the guarantee of our shared future," Destici said.

He noted that on October 18, 1991, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated to the world that their determination to achieve independence was unshakable.

"Despite all the pressure and suffering, the people of Azerbaijan did not abandon their determination for independence," the politician said, emphasizing the importance of relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

According to Destici, the brotherhood between the two countries is based not only on their shared history and culture but also on their common future.

"For us, Azerbaijan’s independence is not merely the national day of a brotherly state, but also a source of shared pride for the entire Turkic world. I congratulate the brotherly Azerbaijani people on Restoration of Independence Day. I remember our martyrs with mercy and express my gratitude to our veterans. May Azerbaijan’s independence last forever, and may its flag continue to fly high," he added.