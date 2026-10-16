Jury for 4th CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival announced

16 October 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The jury lineup for the 4th CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival, held under the slogan “Don’t suffer — shoot on your phone!”, has been announced, according to a statement by the festival’s founder and director, actor Ruslan Sabirli.

“The jury for the international and national competitions has already completed its voting. The organizing committee will determine the winners based on the voting results. As always, this year we are revealing the names of the jury members only after voting to ensure the objectivity of the festival results. The jury members also voted independently rather than together, casting their votes online without knowing one another, which made the results even more objective,” he noted.

Jury members

Fariz Ahmadov, film director (Azerbaijan) — He studied film directing at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography (VGIK). He has worked as a director for various television channels and held senior positions at AZANFILM studio, the Baku International Tourism Film Festival, and Azerbaijanfilm studio. He has produced approximately 100 feature, animated, and documentary films that have received awards at more than 50 international film festivals.

Tamer Atac, PhD (Turkiye) — He teaches photography, media, and communications at Izmir Katip Celebi University. He has served on the juries of international film festivals, and his photographic works have been exhibited at various exhibitions. His research focuses on cinema, identity, and representation, as well as film posters and regional cinema.

Rashad Garayev, cinematographer (Azerbaijan) — He has worked as a cinematographer since 2013 and has served as director of photography on numerous well-known feature films, documentaries, and television series.

Festival categories

The festival features international and national competition categories.

International categories:

Best Feature Film

Best Short Film

Best AI-Generated Film

Best Documentary Film

Best Experimental Film

Best Vertical Film

Best Student Film

Best Social Video

Best Music Video

Best Video Blog (Vlog)

National categories (for Azerbaijani participants only):

Best Short Film

Best AI-Generated Film

Best Documentary Film

Best Experimental Film

Best Vertical Film

Best Student Film

Best Social Video

Best Music Video

Best Video Blog (Vlog)

The CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival is organized by SBRLY under the slogan “Fikir çəkmə – telefona çək!” (“Don’t moan — shoot on your phone!”). The festival is held with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA).

Detailed information about participation requirements, film submission guidelines, prize money, and other matters is available on the festival’s website: www.cinemoff.com .

For inquiries, contact the festival by email or through its social media pages:

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az.Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.