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Friday, October 16, 2026

Azerbaijan expects oil prices to stay above $65 in 2027

16 October 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expects oil prices to stay above $65 in 2027
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Oil price deviations from the baseline forecast have been assessed across different probability ranges to account for uncertainty in the oil market. This was stated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2027–2030, prepared by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance. Oil price risk scenarios were developed based on deviations of...

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