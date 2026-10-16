Azerbaijan expects oil prices to stay above $65 in 2027

16 October 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Oil price deviations from the baseline forecast have been assessed across different probability ranges to account for uncertainty in the oil market. This was stated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2027–2030, prepared by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance. Oil price risk scenarios were developed based on deviations of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!