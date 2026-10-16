Azerbaijan expects oil prices to stay above $65 in 2027
Oil price deviations from the baseline forecast have been assessed across different probability ranges to account for uncertainty in the oil market. This was stated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2027–2030, prepared by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance. Oil price risk scenarios were developed based on deviations of...
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