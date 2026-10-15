Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discuss expanding transport links

15 October 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have discussed expanding transport and transit connectivity and strengthening cooperation to make more effective use of international transport corridors.

The discussions took place on October 15 during a trilateral meeting held in Baku on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The parties discussed the current state of fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting highlighted that the establishment of a trilateral cooperation format among the three countries creates new opportunities for regional cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to expanding transport and transit connectivity and deepening joint efforts to make effective use of the potential of international transport corridors.