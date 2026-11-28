28 November 2026 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

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The acceleration in output comes as domestic industrial production remains an important component of Azerbaijan's broader economic diversification agenda. Expanding manufacturing capacity can help strengthen local supply chains, increase the range of domestically produced consumer goods and create opportunities for businesses.

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