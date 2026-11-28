Two Afghan nationals detained attempting to illegally cross Iran-Azerbaijan border
Two Afghan nationals have been detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border from Iran into Azerbaijan.
According to the Press Center of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, the individuals were apprehended during operational measures conducted by border troops in the service area of the Lankaran Border Guard Detachment.
The State Border Service said measures to protect the state border and combat illegal migration are ongoing.
Operational and investigative activities into the incident are continuing.
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