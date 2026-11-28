28 November 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

OpenAI has filed a counterclaim against Apple, accusing the company of stealing trade secrets and pressuring hardware suppliers in an effort to hinder the development of its future devices.

The counterclaim was filed in a federal court in California in response to a lawsuit previously brought by Apple, which had accused OpenAI of misusing confidential information obtained from its former employees.

OpenAI alleges that Apple gained access to confidential information about its plans for new devices and future hardware products after hiring one of its former employees. According to the filing, the employee worked at Apple for six months and had access to sensitive information during that period.

OpenAI further claims that Apple is abusing its market position to pressure suppliers working with ChatGPT-powered devices.

The company has also accused Apple of retaining access to former employees' personal devices and accounts after their departure from the company.

Apple has rejected OpenAI's counterclaims, describing them as an attempt to divert attention from the original lawsuit.