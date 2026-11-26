26 November 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Concerns over the profitability of artificial intelligence investments and rising financing costs have continued to fuel sharp fluctuations in US stock markets.

According to market data, the Nasdaq 100 index approached bear market territory during the trading session before recovering most of its losses as investors took advantage of lower prices. The index ultimately closed 0.6% lower.

Shares of Nvidia fell 3.9%. However, as investors shifted their attention beyond the technology sector, most companies listed on the S&P 500 recorded gains.

Short-lived optimism following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the company was replaced by concerns over the scale of investments in artificial intelligence and whether these expenditures would generate sufficient returns.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December have strengthened. This follows a 3.8% year-on-year increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index in October, significantly exceeding the Fed's 2% inflation target.

The closure of risky and leveraged investment positions has also boosted demand for bonds and other safe-haven assets. Yields on US 10-year Treasury bonds declined for an eighth consecutive trading session, marking their longest losing streak since 2024.

Analysts say there are currently no clear signs that elevated market volatility will subside in the near future. Nevertheless, risk appetite returned to financial markets on Thursday morning, with investors once again turning their attention to the artificial intelligence sector.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, increased buying towards the end of Wednesday's Wall Street session helped the Nasdaq 100 recover most of its earlier losses. No secondary market trading in US government bonds will take place today.

Asian markets also recorded positive momentum. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1.5%, heading for its second daily gain in the past 11 trading sessions. Technology stocks were the main drivers of the advance.

Shares of Japan's Kioxia surged 14% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after the company announced plans to cooperate with Nvidia. South Korean chipmakers also recorded gains.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.1% amid increased bargain hunting, while European stock markets were expected to open more than 2% higher.

Commodity markets also moved upwards. Brent crude reached $95 per barrel, extending gains following an approximately 6% increase over the previous two trading sessions. Copper prices also climbed more than 3% from an 11-month low.