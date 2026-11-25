25 November 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

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US-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in Bitcoin are heading for their largest monthly capital outflows since their launch in 2024. So far in November, investors have withdrawn a net $4.94 billion from these funds. According to Bloomberg, the outflows have also hit BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest Bitcoin-holding fund, hard. More than ...

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