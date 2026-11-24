24 November 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the Azerbaijani flags flying in Shusha, Fuzuli and Lachin as a source of pride for Türkiye, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to peace and prosperity in the Caucasus.

"Just as we shared the joy of Karabakh's victory, we will work with the same determination for peace and prosperity in the Caucasus," Erdoğan said in a message addressed to participants of the International Caucasus Congress in Türkiye's Igdir.

According to the message, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor will strengthen transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic while creating a new connection between Türkiye and the Turkic world.

"Throughout history, Türkiye has shared both the suffering and the joy of the Caucasus region. Drawing strength from our common history, we want to hand over to future generations a region where peace and stability prevail," the Turkish president noted.

Erdoğan also highlighted the strategic importance of the Shusha Declaration, signed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, noting that it elevated bilateral relations to the level of an alliance based on the principle of "One Nation, Two States."